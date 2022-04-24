Plans to open a new coffee shop inside Buckland dance studio are green-lit

Council planners have approved the change of use of part of the SD Studios dance hall building, as well as the creation of a new forecourt and bin storage area to serve it

Council planners have approved the change of use of part of the SD Studios dance hall building, as well as the creation of a new forecourt and bin storage area to serve it.

Submitted last year, the application proposes the conversion of about one-third of the Sultan Road studio to be used for the new purpose.

‘The proposed scheme is designed to satisfy the various applicable policies [and] to reflect and respect the immediate surrounding residential properties,’ a statement filed with the plans said, describing the scheme as ‘an appropriate change of use’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee shop will be able to open between 9am and 8pm each day, including bank holidays. It is expected it will employ two full-time members of staff and two part-time employees.

Permission was granted by the council on Thursday, on the condition that work to build it begins within the next three years.