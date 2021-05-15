P&O Cruises' new green vessel Iona to be officially named in Hampshire ceremony tomorrow
BRITAIN’S largest and most environmentally-friendly cruise ship will be officially named in a virtual ceremony tomorrow.
On Sunday, May 16, P&O Cruises will be unveiled in a glitzy naming ceremony, after sailing into her home port of Southampton.
Iona, powered by liquefied natural gas, ground-breaking for the UK cruise industry and one of the cleanest fuels in the world, will arrive for the first time tomorrow morning.
The ship will be officially named by Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel, with a specially produced Nebuchadnezzar of Alex James’s Britpop cider to smash against the hull to bring Iona good fortune in the future.
At 185,000 tonnes and 345m long, Iona is practically a floating city, with a capacity for 5,200 guests and 1,800 crew members.
There are more than 30 places to eat and drink on board, with four swimming pools and even a gin distillery.
The liquefied natural gas, there are no no sulphur or nitrogen emissions.
The event, to be held at sunset, will be hosted by Jo Whiley and broadcast to a ‘virtual’ audience of an expected 25,000 guests.
The highlight of the show will be a performance from Iona’s music director Gary Barlow, set against the backdrop of a spectacular laser display.