Political opinion: Amanda Martin MP secures wins for tool theft in Labour's Sentencing Bill 2025

Amanda Martin MP has welcomed the announcement of new sentencing powers in Labour's Sentencing Bill, which will deliver crucial protections for victims of tool theft that she has campaigned for since her election.

The Sentencing Bill introduces a series of victim-focused reforms designed to put victims at the centre of the justice system, including explicit recognition that victim protection must be considered when courts determine appropriate sentences, covering emotional distress, loss of livelihood, and business disruption. This forms part of Labour's broader commitment to reforming the justice system to better protect victims while addressing capacity pressures in the prison estate.

The new legislation will transform outcomes for tool theft victims through several key measures:

Enhanced Victim Protection: Courts will now be explicitly required to consider the full impact on victims when sentencing, including the emotional distress and loss of livelihood that tool theft causes. This directly addresses Amanda's campaign demand that sentencing should reflect the total financial and personal loss to victims, not just the value of tools stolen.

Stronger Community Controls: New powers will enable probation services to impose restrictive licence conditions on offenders, including restriction zones that can keep prolific tool thieves away from construction sites, tool retailers, and areas where tradespeople work and store equipment. This provides victims with concrete reassurance about their safety and security.

Robust Community Sentences: The Bill introduces tougher, more flexible community sentences with better-tailored interventions to address offending behaviour. This could include restrictions on freedoms such as driving, drinking in pubs, or attending sporting events.

Tackling Prolific Offending: The expansion of Intensive Supervision Courts will target repeat offenders - crucial for tool theft where the same criminals often target multiple victims across wide geographical areas.

Amanda with Robert Bent from hit BBC show 'Sort Your Life Out' who backed the campaign.

Amanda Martin MP said: "This is a significant step forward for the thousands of tradespeople across the country who have been devastated by tool theft. For too long, the justice system has failed to recognise the true impact of these crimes, the destruction of livelihoods, mental health impacts, and business disruption that follows. The construction industry has the highest suicide rate of any profession in the country - around four times higher than any other occupation. When someone's tools are stolen, they don't just lose equipment; they lose their ability to earn, support their families, and maintain their mental wellbeing."

"This Bill delivers on key elements of what we've been campaigning for," Amanda continued. "While I will continue exploring different facets to tackle this crime, these new powers provide immediate improvements for victims. The explicit focus on victim protection, the ability to impose meaningful restrictions on offenders, and tougher community sentences will make a real difference.

"This is just the beginning. My campaign continues, and I remain fully committed to securing the specific protections tradespeople need. But today's announcement shows that when we fight together for victims, we can achieve real change."

Nic Dakin, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice said: “Amanda has been a great champion of the damage tool theft has on our hard working tradespeople. This Government is determined to take strong action to support tradespeople and punish those responsible for damaging their businesses and lives through tool theft.”

Amanda's tool theft campaign began in December 2024 with a Ten-Minute Rule Bill calling for tougher sentences. Since then, she has launched a national petition, hosted a Parliamentary reception attended by over 100 industry stakeholders, raised the issue directly with the Prime Minister, and is working closely with the Ministry of Justice, Independent Sentencing Council, and Judicial College.