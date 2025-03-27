Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak accuses Labour Government of damaging tech sector with National Insurance Jobs Tax

Havant MP Alan Mak has accused the Labour Government of damaging the tech sector with its National Insurance Jobs Tax.

He said companies were looking to recruit abroad instead of in the UK because of the rise in employers' National Insurance contributions that comes into force in April.

In his role as Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Mr Mak spoke in Parliament and told his Government counterpart Peter Kyle: "Luke Shipley has grown his tech start-up Zinc (a background checking and verification platform) from two employees to more than 100 in just five years.

"This year, Luke wanted to double his workforce in Britain, but Labour’s jobs tax is forcing him to look abroad.

"While our competitors benefit, our communities at home are missing out. Why has the Secretary of State failed to protect them from Labour’s jobs tax?"

He added: "Luke says Labour’s jobs tax is a huge blow to Britain’s tech sector, and he is absolutely right.

"Jobs are being destroyed, investment is down and our wealth creators are leaving the country. Why is the Secretary of State not clearing up the Chancellor’s mess?"

Mr Mak said this showed that the Labour Government did not care about the tech sector, whereas the previous Conservative Government had turned Britain into one of the world’s leading tech economies and encouraged start-ups to invest and flourish.