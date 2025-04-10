Political opinion: Havant MP Alan Mak says tech SMEs will play vital role in driving future economic growth and innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak says tech SMEs will play a vital role in driving future economic growth and innovation.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology spoke at a reception organised by The App Association, a global trade association for small and medium-sized technology companies.

Mr Mak said SMEs were an important part of the tech sector and that their voices must be heard and factored into policy and regulatory decision-making.

He continued: "We have all heard about the sluggish economy. Getting Britain growing is crucial for our public services and the wealth of the nation. Only by allowing SMEs to grow, innovate and flourish can the economy as a whole benefit.

Alan Mak MP speaking at a reception organised by The App Association

"In my Shadow Cabinet role, I've seen that tech really is the issue that touches on almost every policy area. Energy, planning, immigration - you name it, tech matters and the voices of small, agile, innovative tech SMEs matter across all these sectors."

Mr Mak said he believed economic growth depended on fostering the right environment for tech SMEs.

"It is up to policy-makers to ensure legislation is fit for the future and that we empower SMEs to continue driving innovation and the future of the tech sector in the UK.

"The Government must also recognise the concerns of our creative industries at the use of their IP in AI modelling and keep vulnerable users safe, whilst still allowing innovators to thrive."

He added: "As Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology I will keep up the pressure on the Government. Because if we get this right, the UK can take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit to become a modern tech superpower."