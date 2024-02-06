As previously reported, work is underway to bring a new branch of Home Bargains to The Pompey Centre in Dickinson Road next to Fratton Park as part of plans which saw a large B&Q unit divided up to accommodate three new shops. Aldi and Matalan have already opened at the site – and shoppers don’t have long to wait until they can visit Home Bargains – which is known for stocking a wide variety of high street brands at discount prices.