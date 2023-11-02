News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Aldi opens new Portsmouth supermarket in The Pompey Centre, Fratton with appearance from Olympic sailor Eilidh McIntyre

Portsmouth has welcomed a new supermarket as a discount retailer opened a new store in the city.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aldi officially opened it’s new shop at The Pompey Centre retail park at 8.00am this morning (November 2). The store opened at the former site of B&Q – and an Aldi spokesperson said that around 45 jobs have been created.

NOW READ: Damage to Southsea promenade from Storm Ciaran

Former Olympic sailor and gold medalist Eilidh McIntyre cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occassion and gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers.

Eilidh Mcintyre with staff at the new Aldi supermarket.Eilidh Mcintyre with staff at the new Aldi supermarket.
Eilidh Mcintyre with staff at the new Aldi supermarket.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unit was previously a large B&Q store but, following a restructure, B&Q has significantly downsized and made way for three new retailers – the other being Matalan and Home Bargains.

You can visit the new Aldi supermarket at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Related topics:AldiPortsmouthEilidh McIntyreSouthsea