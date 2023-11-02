Aldi opens new Portsmouth supermarket in The Pompey Centre, Fratton with appearance from Olympic sailor Eilidh McIntyre
Aldi officially opened it’s new shop at The Pompey Centre retail park at 8.00am this morning (November 2). The store opened at the former site of B&Q – and an Aldi spokesperson said that around 45 jobs have been created.
Former Olympic sailor and gold medalist Eilidh McIntyre cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occassion and gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers.
The unit was previously a large B&Q store but, following a restructure, B&Q has significantly downsized and made way for three new retailers – the other being Matalan and Home Bargains.
You can visit the new Aldi supermarket at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.