Portsmouth has welcomed a new supermarket as a discount retailer opened a new store in the city.

Aldi officially opened it’s new shop at The Pompey Centre retail park at 8.00am this morning (November 2). The store opened at the former site of B&Q – and an Aldi spokesperson said that around 45 jobs have been created.

Former Olympic sailor and gold medalist Eilidh McIntyre cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the occassion and gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers.

Eilidh Mcintyre with staff at the new Aldi supermarket.

The unit was previously a large B&Q store but, following a restructure, B&Q has significantly downsized and made way for three new retailers – the other being Matalan and Home Bargains.