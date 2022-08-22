Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club at Langstone Quays, on Hayling Island, has been closed since yesterday after a shortage in the chlorine levels, making it unsafe to swim in.

The Club has managed to secure their emergency supply of chlorine tablets that they have put in the pool, but they are waiting until the levels return to normal before re-opening.

A member of staff said: ‘We are trying our best to get the swimming pool open as soon as possible and we are hoping it will be back open tomorrow.’

Langstone Quays has had to shut the swimming pool at The Club

The rest of the leisure facilities have remained open which includes the spa, gym and sauna and the staff have been working to try and get the pool back open.