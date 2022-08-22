Pool at The Club in Langstone Quays is closed due to a lack of chlorine
MEMBERS of The Club at Langstone Quays are unable to go swimming due to a chlorine shortage.
The Club at Langstone Quays, on Hayling Island, has been closed since yesterday after a shortage in the chlorine levels, making it unsafe to swim in.
The Club has managed to secure their emergency supply of chlorine tablets that they have put in the pool, but they are waiting until the levels return to normal before re-opening.
A member of staff said: ‘We are trying our best to get the swimming pool open as soon as possible and we are hoping it will be back open tomorrow.’
The rest of the leisure facilities have remained open which includes the spa, gym and sauna and the staff have been working to try and get the pool back open.
The problem comes as there is a chlorine shortage across the country due to delays in transport and a backlog in supply from other countries.