Research from The Kennel Club’s campaign, Be Puppywise, has revealed there has been a surge of sick dogs bred by oblivious breeders in the south east as more owners are struggling to care for their pups due to unexpected behavioural and health issues.

During the lockdowns, many people bought puppies from breeders without enquiring where the pooches had come from, with 26 percent of people buying dogs before seeing them, making them unaware of the horrifying conditions the dogs are being bred in, consequently causing behavioural problems later down the road.

Mark Beazley, chief executive at The Kennel Club, said: ‘Thousands of puppies and dog owners are suffering and this research really does show a damning portrait of our puppy buying nation.

The number of sick dogs surge in the South East. Picture credit: Eleanor Riley

‘The virtual puppy buying habits that were normalised during lockdown, which have enabled shady breeders to thrive have combined in a perfect and terrible storm with the cost of living crisis.’

The research shows that one-in-five pups either get sick, or die before their first birthday which has resulted in one-in-10 owners to suffer from financial and emotional instability.

Mark added: ‘ For anyone thinking about getting a dog, please avoid this heartache and incredible suffering, and make sure you find a responsible breeder who absolutely prioritises your dog’s welfare above anything else.’

The Kennel Club is providing advice and resources for owners of dogs or people looking to buy a puppy.