Popular arts and crafts store Made by Me in Lee-on-the-Solent is moving to Fareham

Made by Me, currently situated in the High Street, is preparing to move to a central Fareham location - yet to be officially disclosed.

READ NOW: Harbour rescue

The company has taken the plunge to expand to the new premises to accommodate more customers.

Made by Me. Pic Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on Facebook announcing the move said: ‘After much thought, and feedback, and some to-ing and fro-ing…we decided some time ago that we really needed bigger, better premises for you, and for ourselves too.

‘Thanks to each and every one of our lovely and loyal customers, old and new, you’ve made our little pottery painting studio into a real success. So much so that we very often have to turn you away due to lack of space. To have to turn you guys down when you’ve got a spare few hours and fancy a little creativity is definitely not the way we want to thank you.

‘So…we’ve just signed the contract on a bigger shop. It’s just a 10 minute drive away from our current studio. It’s close to public transport and it’s situated in Fareham. (Near Aldi, handy for grabbing a bargain when you visit us too.)’

The posted added: ‘It’s completely wheelchair friendly, all the way through the shop. We will still be 100 per cent dog friendly for those precious paw prints. We’ll be able to seat double the amount of customers that we’re currently able to. That means a whopping 90 customers can be seated in the new studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘More space means more comfort, a safer environment, and no bashing elbows with the person sat next to you. We’ll have a separate area for celebrations, such as children’s birthday parties, hen parties so no worries about getting in anyone’s way, or being disturbed…children can laugh as loud as they like and adults can talk about things little ears shouldn’t be able to hear.