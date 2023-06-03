News you can trust since 1877
Watch: Rowing boat capsizes in Portsmouth Harbour leaving two people with no life jackets in water ‘screaming with panic’

A rowing boat capsized in Portsmouth Harbour this morning leaving two people with no life jackets in the water ‘screaming with panic’.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

Proud of Portsmouth posted a video of the dramatic incident that led to the stricken people being rescued by the Kings Harbour Master.

The post on Twitter said: ‘Capsized rowing boat in Portsmouth harbour. People not respecting the dangerous tides in the harbour entrance.

‘Two people in very cold water. No life jackets. Alerted by screams of panic. Being rescued by @KHMPortsmouth @SercoGroup.’

Two people need rescuing after rowing over overturns in Portsmouth Harbour. Pic Proud of PortsmouthTwo people need rescuing after rowing over overturns in Portsmouth Harbour. Pic Proud of Portsmouth
