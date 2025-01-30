Popular Hayling Island convenience shop sold as owner retires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular convenience store in Hayling Island is set to change hands with its current owners retiring.

Sandy Point Convenience Store in Creek Road has been sold to new owners who will take over the operation of the busy store.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said that having worked in retail for many years, the previous owner decided to sell Sandy Point Convenience Store as they planned to retire.

It said the store received a great deal of interest, and following a competitive bidding process, it was acquired by ‘a registered multiple operator keen to expand his portfolio of local stores. The new owner brings with him a wealth of retail experience and plans to continue to provide a superb level of customer service on the island’.

James Matson, senior business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, added: “It was such a pleasure to work with our client selling this wonderful convenience store. Due to the high-quality refit that was only carried out recently, the store created a great deal of interest with multiple offers put forward from prospective buyers.

“The multiple operator who purchased the business is well known locally and I am sure he will continue to provide the local community with a high level of service.”