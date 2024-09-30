Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular restaurant in Southsea has been broken into by ‘some low life’.

The post added: “They've got away with tills, Cash, Uber Tablets and Charity money.We're working hard to obtain the CCTV footage as they've ripped the electrics apart but will release pictures shortly.”

A range of pictures were also uploaded showing the extent of the damage at the popular restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “It was reported that between 11.30pm last night (September 28) and 11.30am today (September 29), the Los Dos Amigos restaurant was accessed and a till was stolen.”