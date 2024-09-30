Popular Mexican restaurant Los Dos Amigos in Southsea broken into by 'some low life'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police were called on September 29 to the report of a burglary on Albert Road at Los Dos Amigos. The owners of the restaurant, which specialises in Mexican food, took to social media following the incident to say that ‘some low life has broken into our workplace at 56 Albert Road Los Dos Amigos and Back to Back To The Belgrave- Southsea.’
The post added: “They've got away with tills, Cash, Uber Tablets and Charity money.We're working hard to obtain the CCTV footage as they've ripped the electrics apart but will release pictures shortly.”
A range of pictures were also uploaded showing the extent of the damage at the popular restaurant.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “It was reported that between 11.30pm last night (September 28) and 11.30am today (September 29), the Los Dos Amigos restaurant was accessed and a till was stolen.”