Popular Portsmouth street food bar Natty's seeks to extend its stay in Commercial Road

Delays in plans to redevelop the Commercial Road site opposite Portsmouth & Southsea railway station have prompted Natty's to seek the extension to permission first granted by the city council in 2020.

The land is owned by developer THAT Group but it said construction of the hotel would not start this year.

Nathaniel and his family were working to open a Jamaican food shack on Saturday. It was there soft launch, but they were broken into the morning before. Pictured: Nathaniel Crutchfield at Nattys Jerk Kitchen, Portsmouth on Monday 7 February 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

'A combination of market factors mean that the hotel development will not commence construction in 2022, hence a ‘meanwhile’ project can be offered,' a statement submitted with the planning application said. 'Natty’s street food offer capitalises on [that] opportunity.

'Natty’s is highly suitable within its proposed site, as it offers a primary food offering to the general public as a place to purchase high-quality food in a location that has a low number of outlets for good quality food available.'

The Jamaican street food business opened from the site earlier this year following a successful crowdfunding campaign raised more than £22,000.

It was originally run from a vintage van at Outside-in in Southsea before becoming takeaway only during the pandemic and later temporarily being based in Albert Road.

The February launch from Commercial Road suffered a major setback after thieves raided the shack and stole a generator and sound system hours before the opening.

The original, temporary planning permission was granted for fellow streetfood business Nosh Box before the pandemic.

Natty's owner Nathaniel Crutchfield said the latest delay in construction of the 200-bedroom hotel meant his 'meanwhile' project could 'capitalise on this opportunity'.

'Our site is due to become a construction site imminently and for the next two years, the siting of the shipping container will blend in effortlessly with the general appearance of a construction appearance and will avoid any detraction from the street scene,' a statement submitted with his application says.

Should permission be granted by the council, it would allow the business to open until 11pm seven days a week.