The historic four-day weekend kicked off today to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
Hundreds of street parties are set to be staged in the coming days to mark the celebration.
Here is our live blog of the best events and pictures from the Platinum Jubilee bonanza.
Live updates as Jubilee street parties erupt across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 02 June, 2022, 12:41
Royal scarecrow appears in Portsmouth
A SCARECROW of the Queen has appeared in Portsmouth as the city gears up to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
Surrounded by bunting and and Union Flags, the Royal tribute has popped up outside a house in Old Portsmouth.
It was created by Catherine Simpson and Commander Jeremy Simpson.
A RARE 82-gun salute is set to take place this afternoon to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The display will take place at 12.52pm at the Tower of London and will be led by the armed forces.
London is ablaze - with red, white and blue
Huge crowds turn out to watch Trooping of the Colour parade in London
THOUSANDS of people have packed into London to witness the opening spectacle of the Platinum Jubilee bonanza.
Streets across the capital have come to a standstill as crowds poured into the city to watch the Trooping of the Colour procession.
The young Cambridges and the duchesses’ carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor and Viscount Severn.
George, Charlotte and Louis smiled and waved enthusiastically as they sat in a row, with Louis the youngest in the middle of his older siblings.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Princess Royal’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence processed in the final carriage.
On horseback at the rear in their uniforms were the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal, resplendent in their military regalia – including their new Platinum Jubilee medals.
The Queen, meanwhile, was watching from Buckingham Palace, waiting to take a salute from the balcony accompanied by her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, when the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards make their way back from the parade ground.
Jubilee celebrations get underway with massive royal event
PLATINUM Jubilee crowds were treated to the sight of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children taking part in their first carriage procession as historic celebrations marking the Queen’s 70-year reign began.
Cheers went up from thousands of spectators on The Mall as they caught sight of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with proud parent Kate and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The traditional carriage procession left Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, also known as the Birthday Parade – the start of four days of festivities honouring the Queen.
The nation is embracing the special extended bank holiday weekend of pomp, pageantry and star-studded festivities, which will see celebrities and the public gather in their millions in tribute to the monarch.
Thousands of wellwishers draped in Union flags, party hats and plastic tiaras flocked to central London for the Trooping spectacle.
More than 1,000 soldiers are involved in the traditional Trooping of the Colours event.