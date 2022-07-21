Port Solent company Prometheus Watersports to launch YellowV stand-up paddleboarding brand into the UK

YellowV is the stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and kayak brand developed by VETUS, the Netherlands-based innovators and world leaders in boating equipment.

Prometheus Watersports is the recently created sister company to Prometheus Sailing, which runs the Sunsail UK charter fleet, corporate sailing base and RYA-recognised sailing school.

The new distribution agreement means Prometheus Watersports will actively promote YellowV products throughout the UK from their base in Portsmouth Harbour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A YellowV SUP on the water

The YellowV SUP range includes the robust Heartbeat 08, 09 and 11 iSUP boards aimed for all levels of paddler including children, fast carving in waves and adventure touring. With a sturdy build and slightly extra width for stability, all the boards are fitted with multiple grab handles for safety and easy carrying.

The YellowV kayak range includes agile, rugged, slender inflatable kayaks suitable for one, two or three people. Designed with a narrow profile for enhanced speed, these robust kayaks are ideal for more experienced paddlers.

Simon Boulding, MD of Prometheus Sailing & Watersports said: ‘We have been seeking a range of durable and quality SUPs and kayaks to offer our charter and flotilla clients.

‘The YellowV products are well made and well equipped. With charter bookings growing and our clients wanting to take SUPs onboard, it seems a very natural step to offer watersports equipment, alongside our accessible sailing activities.