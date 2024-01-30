Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacob and David Smith have always been immersed in the industry and they have given the butchers a new lease of life. David has 40 years of experience after he began his journey in the industry as a Saturday boy in the 1970s - and he has never looked back. He has a long history of working as a butcher and his son, Jacob, has an excellent portfolio of his chef work and the pair made the decision to combine their skill set to open the Portchester business.

Portchester Butchers has celebrated its first birthday with a BBQ.

One year on, and the butchers are thriving, with locals flocking to get a taste of the shop's famous sausages. To make things even better, the father and son decided to host a celebratory BBQ in the high street on Monday (January 29) - and it went down a treat.

Jacob said: "We've been very busy, it's been fantastic. Christmas was hectic and busy as per usual - we pretty much broke our butcher record with the most orders and sales that we've had.

"It's been very welcoming. It's a great little high street and a great town - it's been really good."

He added: "It's been a great year really."

The pair were serving up tasty hot dogs and burgers are part of the BBQ celebrations and they certainly hit the spot with customers.