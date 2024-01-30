Portchester Butchers celebrates its first birthday with anniversary BBQ in high street
A father son duo have celebrated a successful year as business partners after opening up a butcher shop in high street.
Portchester Butchers, located in the high street, opened its doors at the beginning of 2023 and in order to celebrate a year's worth of successful trading the owners have held a BBQ.
Jacob and David Smith have always been immersed in the industry and they have given the butchers a new lease of life. David has 40 years of experience after he began his journey in the industry as a Saturday boy in the 1970s - and he has never looked back. He has a long history of working as a butcher and his son, Jacob, has an excellent portfolio of his chef work and the pair made the decision to combine their skill set to open the Portchester business.
One year on, and the butchers are thriving, with locals flocking to get a taste of the shop's famous sausages. To make things even better, the father and son decided to host a celebratory BBQ in the high street on Monday (January 29) - and it went down a treat.
Jacob said: "We've been very busy, it's been fantastic. Christmas was hectic and busy as per usual - we pretty much broke our butcher record with the most orders and sales that we've had.
"It's been very welcoming. It's a great little high street and a great town - it's been really good."
Jacob also said that the best time of the year was Christmas which was extremely busy and consisted of a lot of late nights and early mornings in order to keep up with the demand of the locals.
He added: "It's been a great year really."
The pair were serving up tasty hot dogs and burgers are part of the BBQ celebrations and they certainly hit the spot with customers.
David said: "It's a nice experience to have a butchers shop - it's been very busy, much busier than I thought it was going to be so it's been very good."