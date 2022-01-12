Portchester paving company once again named ‘Installer of the Year’ at national awards evening

Mannmade Drives and Designs Ltd has been awarded as ‘Installer of the Year’ at the Brett Approved Installer Awards for the second year in a row.

The business, based in The Crossway, Portchester, has been owned by husband and wife Lesley and David Mann since 1988 and provides landscape design services.

The Brett Approved Installers Awards is an annual awards evening that was established to recognise and celebrate the highest standards of landscaping in driveway and patio projects across the United Kingdom.

The awards are open to all Brett Approved Installers nationwide, who submit their portfolios for scrutiny by an independent judging panel of landscaping specialists and paving experts.

At the ceremony which took place at The Belfry Hotel in Oxford last November, Mannmade Drives and Designs was thrilled to receive the main award of the night, as well as ‘2021 Regional Installer of the Year’ for the south, ‘Best Small Patio’ for a project in Fareham, ‘Best Large Drive’ for a project in the New Forest and runner up in three other categories.

David said: ‘We were so thrilled to win again and could not believe it, considering all the excellent work submitted to the competition from other contractors. We pride ourselves in our high standard of workmanship and work with our clients to give them their ideal outside space. Winning this award makes it all the more worthwhile.’

Lesley and David with one of their awards, accompanied by their German Shepherd Maisie.

Lesley said that she was delighted to have won so many awards, considering there were more than 400 entries to the competition.

She said: ‘We couldn’t believe it when David’s name was called for ‘Installer of the Year’, it had started to get a bit embarrassing as he had already gone up to the stage seven times to collect the other awards. We were absolutely thrilled and so were our installers at Mannmade Drives and Designs.’

Mannmade Drives and Designs prides itself on completing work that exceeds expectations and uses its 25 years of experience to advise and assist clients to achieve their ideal outdoor space.

As well as driveways, the company also offers patios, brickwork, fencing, artificial grass and more landscaping services.For more information and to get in touch, visit mannmadedrives.com or call (023) 9238 9519.

David (centre) with Shaun Rees from Brett Landscaping (left) and Richard Baldry, Managing Director of Brett Landscaping (right).

Some of the awards won by Mannmade Drives and Design from the ceremony.

The awards won by Mannmade Drives and Design.