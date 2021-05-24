Michael Rosen

The three-day event runs online and in-person from July 2-4 this year.

Its theme is Remember, Reimagine, Reset and starts with several events with Portsmouth schools - including former children's laureate Michael Rosen giving an online talk.

Slapstick Picnic runs the same day in the evening in the gardens of Portsmouth Museum, with a reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday boasts several events including author and journalist Will Self giving a licve talk.

On Sunday TV presenter Michaela Strachan is set to give a talk from South Africa on her work over 30 years.