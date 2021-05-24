Ports Fest tickets go on sale as three-day event returns after rebranding from Portsmouth Festivities
TICKETS are set to go on sale today for arts festival Ports Fest.
The three-day event runs online and in-person from July 2-4 this year.
Its theme is Remember, Reimagine, Reset and starts with several events with Portsmouth schools - including former children's laureate Michael Rosen giving an online talk.
Slapstick Picnic runs the same day in the evening in the gardens of Portsmouth Museum, with a reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest.
Saturday boasts several events including author and journalist Will Self giving a licve talk.
On Sunday TV presenter Michaela Strachan is set to give a talk from South Africa on her work over 30 years.
For more see portsfest.co.uk