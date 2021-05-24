Ports Fest tickets go on sale as three-day event returns after rebranding from Portsmouth Festivities

TICKETS are set to go on sale today for arts festival Ports Fest.

By Ben Fishwick
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:55 am
Michael Rosen

The three-day event runs online and in-person from July 2-4 this year.

Its theme is Remember, Reimagine, Reset and starts with several events with Portsmouth schools - including former children's laureate Michael Rosen giving an online talk.

Slapstick Picnic runs the same day in the evening in the gardens of Portsmouth Museum, with a reimagining of The Importance of Being Earnest.

Saturday boasts several events including author and journalist Will Self giving a licve talk.

On Sunday TV presenter Michaela Strachan is set to give a talk from South Africa on her work over 30 years.

For more see portsfest.co.uk