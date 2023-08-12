Portsea Carnival, which returned last year following a pandemic hiatus, will bring music and entertainment to hundreds of people this afternoon. The event will begin at the John Pounds Centre in Queen Street, Portsea at 1.00pm today (August 11.) This year’s event – which runs until 6.00pm – will see a selection of family entertainment on offer alongside a colourful parade.

The theme for this year is “circus”, and participants will don handmade costumes for the occasion.

The event is community-funded and run in association with the Portsea Events Group and Portsmouth City Council. Money for the carnival is raised by residents, who host events and fundraisers to collect enough funds - while local businesses and organisations also offer a helping hand.