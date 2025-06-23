Portsmouth based Larcomes Solicitors announces two new associate directors
Carla joined Larcomes in May 2001 as a conveyancing assistant and progressed to a conveyancer running her own caseload.
During her time at Larcomes, Carla has established strong working relationships with many local estate agents, financial advisors and property professionals and has a loyal client following.
Kate Tidman is a Chartered Legal Executive with more than 20 years’ experience dealing with family law. Kate specialises in parent work, advising clients in Public Law Outline (PLO) matters, through to full public law care proceedings.
The announcement is the latest in a series of new appointments at the firm, following closely on the back of three new directorships which were announced earlier this month.
“This is an exciting time for Larcomes,” said Richard Hopgood.
“These promotions ensure the firm can continue to grow and support the local community of Portsmouth and Waterlooville by delivering the highest possible standard of legal services.”