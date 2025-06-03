Portsmouth-based Larcomes Solicitors appoint three new female directors

Larcomes has recently announced the appointment of three new dynamic Directors to the Board and these promotions are the first appointments of Directors since 2016.

The new Directors are Chloe Saunders a specialist in Private Client Law, Jennie Swaby, a specialist Family Law Solicitor and Natalie Courage, who is the Compliance Officer for Finance and Administration (COFA) within the firm. Both Chloe and Jennie have been appointed to the status of full Directorships and Natalie Courage has been appointed as a non-lawyer Director.

Portsmouth based Larcomes Legal Limited began life as a small family solicitors practice over a hundred years ago. The firm originally began by offering family advice locally and these days it still offers Family and Matrimonial advice but now also offers legal advice across a wide range of specialist areas in both their Portsmouth and Waterlooville offices.

Larcomes have served the people of ‘Portsmouth and Hampshire’ for the past 100+ years, and are very proud of their history, people and the services they offer. The firm don’t just judge their success on the standard of legal services they provide and the outstanding client service that they always strive to deliver. They also take responsibility in the community they live in very seriously and look to contribute in as many ways possible.

Larcomes Managing Director, Richard Hopgood, says: “The Directors are delighted to have Chloe, Jennie and Natalie join the Board, adding their qualities and leadership skills to the running and direction of the practice. We know that each new Director will add considerably to the success of the firm moving forward."