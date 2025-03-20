Portsmouth-based recruiter, Urban, unveils new website to reflect growth and global presence

Leading global architecture and interior design talent provider, Urban, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. This update marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, aligning with its refreshed mission and values while reinforcing its reputation as a premier staffing partner.

With five years as a stand-alone brand and Charlotte Northam taking the helm in late 2023, Urban recognised the need for a modernised online presence. The new website is designed to better showcase the team’s expertise in the built environment and offer an enhanced experience for clients and candidates alike.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to unveil the new Urban website,” said Charlotte Northam, Global Operations Director.

“It reflects not only how far we’ve come but also the exciting path ahead. As we continue to grow and refine our focus, this new platform is a testament to our expertise and leadership in architecture and interior design recruitment. Our refreshed digital presence represents the high-performing, professional brand we have become.

Created in-house by the STR Group’s Marketing team, the sleek and dynamic new website features a user-friendly interface, improved navigation, and engaging content. It provides valuable resources, industry insights, and showcases Urban’s commitment to its core values: creativity and innovation, integrity and transparency, collaboration and partnership.

Key features of the website include:

Streamlined access to tailored staffing solutions and recruitment services

A dedicated ‘Meet the team’ section offering insights into careers in recruitment

Informative blogs and free downloadable resources for clients and candidates

Urban invites clients, candidates and industry professionals to explore the new site and experience firsthand the expertise and global reach that define the brand.

Visit the new website today!