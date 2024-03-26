Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Ronnie Leng, co-owner of Aqua Cars, said: "Joining forces with Veezu is a natural next step for us to further support our local community by improving the passenger experience. The implementation of new technologies will ensure a more reliable, safe, and easy service for passengers and will aid more than 600 drivers that we partner with across the region.”

Aqua Cars’ head office is in Portsmouth and it will become part of the Veezu Group, alongside Bridge Cars in Gosport and Andi Cars in Havant. The Hampshire - based taxi firm was established in 1984 and was passed over to numerous owners until 1990 when brothers, Ronnie and Barry Leng, bought it - and they remain the current owners to this day. When they first took over the business, the firm only had 16 cars and over the years, the brothers have steadily expanded the business. Arnie Singh, chief operations officer of Veezu, said: "We’re so pleased to welcome the whole Aqua team to Veezu. Their reputation for excellence proceeds them and is one we will maintain through the partnership.