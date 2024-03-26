Portsmouth-based taxi company Aqua Cars acquired by Veezu
Aqua Cars has gone from strength to strength over the years and it is now the biggest taxi firm in the city and it has a huge fleet of 700 cars in Portsmouth and the South East. The firm has now been acquired by Veezu, which is a growing taxi and private hire technology platform operating across hundreds of UK towns and cities.
Launched in 2013, Veezu invests heavily in data, technology, and infrastructure to ensure that hyperlocal private hire operators like Aqua Cars remain part of their community, without compromising the passenger experience.
Ronnie Leng, co-owner of Aqua Cars, said: "Joining forces with Veezu is a natural next step for us to further support our local community by improving the passenger experience. The implementation of new technologies will ensure a more reliable, safe, and easy service for passengers and will aid more than 600 drivers that we partner with across the region.”
Aqua Cars’ head office is in Portsmouth and it will become part of the Veezu Group, alongside Bridge Cars in Gosport and Andi Cars in Havant. The Hampshire - based taxi firm was established in 1984 and was passed over to numerous owners until 1990 when brothers, Ronnie and Barry Leng, bought it - and they remain the current owners to this day. When they first took over the business, the firm only had 16 cars and over the years, the brothers have steadily expanded the business. Arnie Singh, chief operations officer of Veezu, said: "We’re so pleased to welcome the whole Aqua team to Veezu. Their reputation for excellence proceeds them and is one we will maintain through the partnership.
"As our first acquisition of 2024, following a number of successful acquisitions last year including Britannia Taxis in Merseyside, it highlights that our growth strategy continues. We’re thrilled to expand further south and develop our strong network of areas across the UK.”
