Portsmouth brides thanked after voting Southsea bridal boutique the best in south

A successful Southsea bridal boutique has scooped a prestigious award after brides voted it as the best.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Creatiques Bridal Boutique, based in Albert Road, was chosen as the winner of the South Central Wedding Industry Awards for Best Bridal Retailer established for more than four years.

READ NOW: Football fan dies after fall at match

Directors Andrew and Rob Pearce were handed the award at an awards evening at Burningfold Manor in Surrey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew and Robert Pearce, owners of Creatiques Bridal Boutique in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (090421-6431)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the award, they said: “Being a small business in our city this is a huge accolade for the boutique, we could not however have done this without the huge support from our brides who voted for us in these awards. We want to thank all of these brides for voting for us as the winner.

“In the light of an economic crisis there is good news. As a small independent business which has achieved 31 years in business this is a true success story, battling through the pandemic which we are still feeling.