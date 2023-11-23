Portsmouth brides thanked after voting Southsea bridal boutique the best in south
Creatiques Bridal Boutique, based in Albert Road, was chosen as the winner of the South Central Wedding Industry Awards for Best Bridal Retailer established for more than four years.
Directors Andrew and Rob Pearce were handed the award at an awards evening at Burningfold Manor in Surrey.
Speaking of the award, they said: “Being a small business in our city this is a huge accolade for the boutique, we could not however have done this without the huge support from our brides who voted for us in these awards. We want to thank all of these brides for voting for us as the winner.
“In the light of an economic crisis there is good news. As a small independent business which has achieved 31 years in business this is a true success story, battling through the pandemic which we are still feeling.
“We have created the most beautiful place for our brides who can feel safe, secure and happy they have an amazing team looking after them.”