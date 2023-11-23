Southampton FC fan dies after falling at football match as inquest opened
Simon Oakley, 59, was watching Southampton FC’s home game against Rotherham when he collapsed shortly before half time on October 7.
Mr Oakley, of Oslo Towers in Weston, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but died on November 13. An inquest into his death has now been opened and will be heard in full next year.
A Saints spokesperson said: “Everyone at Southampton Football Club stands united in solidarity and extends our deepest condolences to the grieving family. Throughout this challenging journey, the Saints community, together with the club officials, have stood by the family, offering support and comfort.”
“We are immensely grateful for the quick response and unwavering dedication of the stewards, paramedics, and medical professionals who played a crucial role in the immediate care provided.
“Additionally, we commend helpful actions of fellow supporters in the area, whose cooperation allowed for an effective medical response.
“We will continue to honour the memory of Simon and offer our support in any way possible during this difficult period. Rest in peace Simon. Once a Saint, always a Saint.”