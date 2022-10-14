Portsmouth broadband provider celebrates expansion, 3rd anniversary and its 10,000th customer

The toob team celebrates the company's 3rd anniversary.

Portsmouth based broadband provider, toob, has announced it is expanding its services to Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent as part of its £18m investment plan, at a time when the company is also celebrating its 3rd anniversary and 10,000th customer.

Since connecting its first customer in 2019, toob, based in Lakeside North Harbour, has expanded to cities and towns across Surrey and Hampshire including Southampton, Fareham and Aldershot, and now Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. The business has already connected over 10,000 customers to the network, with a further 1,500 customers with installations booked in the coming few months.

toob aims to deliver a higher standard of broadband connectivity thanks to its full-fibre network which connects fibre optic cables directly to the premises of its customers, compared to other broadband providers that deliver internet services via copper cables.

Nick Parbutt, CEO and founder of toob said: ‘Connecting our 10,000th customer in September was a significant achievement, but this is only the start. In the coming months, we will start connecting customers in Aldershot, Fareham and Farnborough, so that even more people can benefit from full-fibre broadband at a great price.’

On expanding to Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent, Nick said: ‘I am delighted to announce that we are bringing full-fibre broadband to Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. There is a need for fast and reliable broadband and full-fibre is the best technology to deliver this experience.

‘At toob we want all members of the local community to get the benefit of full-fibre, so we provide all our customers with 900Mbps. This allows our customers to surf, stream, game and work – all at the same time – without the worry of slowing down at peak times or the signal dropping out at a critical moment. We offer this service for £25 per month on an 18 month contract to make these benefits available to everyone, not just the few.’