Portsmouth Business Excellence Awards 2021: Special 16-page shortlist e-mag

Portsmouth International Port, winners of the Sustainable Business award, celebrate at The News Business Excellence Awards 2020 at Portsmouth Guildhall

The event, which usually takes place in February, was postponed until July 8 this year so that attendees would be able to collect their awards in person.

Now a shortlist has been announced and excitement is mounting as the big night at Portsmouth Guildhall draws near.

Tickets will be strictly limited, to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but the event will also be live streamed for the first time in its 19-year history so that nobody will miss out.