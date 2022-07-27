Portsmouth Business expo is coming to Village Hotel

The Business Expo, which is taking place at Village Hotel, is on Thursday, September 29 from 10am to 2pm.

It is an opportunity for people to network and connect with local businesses in the region.

It is being supported by the Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, the hotel and has been organised by B2B Expos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Village Hotel in North Harbour, Portsmouth

B2B Expos said: ‘Village Hotel has the perfect space for our event. Their values met ours as well as giving our event visitors a warm welcome as soon as they come through the hotel doors, making the whole experience great from start to finish.’

The event will welcome over 300 professionals to encourage business owners to forge relationships and unite locally.

The free event will see more than 45 stalls, which will offer workshops, seminars and business advice throughout the day.