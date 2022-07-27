Natalie Evans is delighted after her new book, Happy Home Sale, has become a bestseller on Amazon.

The Fareham mum of three, 37, who owns her own home staging company, Little Barn Door which is based in Shedfield, decided last year that she would release a book to help ease the pressures of selling a home.

Natalie said that the overall aim of the book is to help ‘bust the myth’ that selling your home has to be stressful, and can actually be a positive experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Evans with her new book Happy Home Sale

She said: ‘Having worked with hundreds of homeowners across the UK, I noticed that they all seem to have one trend between them and it is that they are all worried or worried about the stress that selling a home will be.

‘I just wanted to put something together that would put positivity into something that is usually seen as quite stressful and I just thought “let's bust the myth” and get you to the next chapter of your life in a positive way.’

Happy Home Sale was launched on July 21 and reached number one in the property investment category of Amazon and hit number two in the business related category overnight.

Natalie Evans

She added: ‘I have had the most amazing feedback from people that have either suffered from anxiety or are in the process of selling their home.

‘When I started out this journey, I thought who would listen to a mum-of-three from Fareham who is adamant that selling a home can be a wonderful experience.’

She also decided to launch a podcast called Happy Home Sale, which provides weekly podcasts where she speaks to experts that relate to the home-selling process.

Natalie has recently done a podcast with a relationship coach who talks about the positives of talking to family and voicing concerns when going through the selling journey.

Pictured: Natalie Evans, Founding Director (centre) with the Little Barn Door team