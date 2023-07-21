Portsmouth business’ five-figure charity donation to help combat poverty

The Social Circles team who have graduated from the Aster Foundation's development programme

Chartered Surveyors McAndrew Martin Limited’s £10,000 donation will mean the charity’s social incubator, inc. can continue to develop social businesses working to bring about change around mental wellness and social connectivity, financial wellbeing, and employment.

inc., now in its third year, supports and develops social entrepreneurs and attracts some of the brightest minds tackling social challenges. So far over 30 businesses have graduated from its 10-month development programme which launched in 2020.

This year’s cohort of social businesses included Social Circles CIC, who are working with local communities on a sustainable garden improvement project to improve mental wellbeing and social connectivity; Smplicare, who launched a national fall study into how older people can live safer, healthier lives at home for longer; and Seidia, who support black and minority ethnic women and non-binary into the cybersecurity field.

Chris Stenlake, from the Aster Foundation, said: “Sponsorship Partners are vital to our work. Their commitment means that we can continue to expand and evolve our programme.

"McAndrew Martin bring with them a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise and are advocates for social equality, which means they are perfectly aligned to our work.

"Their support will help our social entrepreneurs make a real difference in the areas that matter to our local communities.”

Jason Marshall, Managing Director at Northarbour Road-based McAndrew Martin, explained: “We have expanded significantly over the past few years and now operate internationally.

"Part of our expansion was to develop the company’s understanding for the communities that we operate within. The company corporate plan was developed and focused heavily on Decarbonisation and Social Value.’

Post Covid, the company has planted over 300 trees in aid of the Queens Green Canopy, raised £20,000 for veterans related charities, delivered six beach clean ups, donated £4,000 worth of community seats and benches and donated £20,000 to charities, including the donation to the Aster Foundation.

“We are really pleased to be involved with the Aster Foundation and their amazing team and look forward to a close relationship where we can all work towards benefiting our local communities,” Mr Marshall added.

