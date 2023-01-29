Nigel Taylor made Taylor Made Computer Solutions one of the biggest brands in the region, which boasted many clients in Hampshire. They specialised in the finance and legal sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham based IT company Matrix has pulled off a major coup by tempting Mr Taylor out of retirement. The businessman founded Taylor Made in 1994 before selling the company five years ago, and now he’s back in the fray, joining Matrix IT working alongside MD Nic Cronin.

Nic Cronin and Nigel Taylor.

Ironically Matrix is in the same building at Cams Hall where Nigel started his Fareham based Taylor Made journey all those years ago. Nigel said: ‘My main role will be spreading the word about Matrix who share so many of the values we had during my days at Taylor Made.

‘As an added bonus, I was thrilled to hear that many of my former Taylor Made colleagues are now with Matrix so I’m looking forward to linking up with them again. I just can’t wait to get started.’

Mr Cronin added: ‘Nigel has had a huge influence in the sector and left a great legacy.