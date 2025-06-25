Portsmouth care home crowned among the UK’s Top 100 in 2025

Portsdown View Care Home in Havant has been named one of the UK’s Top 100 care homes in the first-ever Lottie Awards, a new initiative from elderly care finder Lottie, celebrating care homes providing outstanding care for older adults across the UK.

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed care homes nationwide, assessing over ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, facilities, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy.

Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

Portsdown View was recognised in the category of Workplace Culture, highlighting its warm, supportive and inclusive environment for staff and residents, placing it among the very best care providers in the country.

In addition, the home is one of only 10 across the UK to be handpicked by Lottie’s team of Care Experts for delivering outstanding care in all areas of elderly support. It has been crowned an ‘Experts’ Choice’ among thousands of care homes nationwide.

“The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives daily. Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why the Lottie Awards are based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area”, shares Will Donnelly, Co-Founder & CEO of Lottie.

With care costs in Portsmouth averaging £1,462 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. The Lottie Awards are designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families find the best care option for their loved ones.

“To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.

Congratulations to the Portsdown View Care Home team for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Awards. Their dedication to exceptional care and community sets a standard for the sector and celebrates the very best of eldercare across the UK,” concludes Donnelly.

Explore the full list of Lottie Awards winners here: https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/