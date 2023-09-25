Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dynamic duo will be taking a break from Adventure Bay on October 24,25 and 26. The Sessions will run at intervals on each day and Chase, the police pup and Skye, the air rescue pup join zoo guests on the back lawn of Marwell Hall.

Marwell Zoo is hosting story time with characters from PAW Patrol.

PAW Patrol is a popular children’s TV show and movie franchise which follows the adventures of a boy called Ryder and his brave pack of rescue dogs.

From rescuing sea turtles to jungle adventures and dinosaur missions, these plucky pups work together to overcome the odds and defeat Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger and the Kitten Catastrophe Crew.

The team are expecting these days to be particularly busy so all guests must pre-book a daytime zoo admission ticket.

Members must also pre-book their free ticket online ahead of their visit and all free carers and under three tickets must also be pre-booked.

The zoo will be unable to allow anyone entry who has not pre-booked on the website.