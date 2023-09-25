News you can trust since 1877
Marwell Zoo: Tickets on sale for story time with PAW Patrol pups Chase and Skye during October half term

Marwell Zoo is hosting story time sessions with popular children’s television characters this October.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Guests have the chance to share story time sessions with PAW Patrol pups, Chase and Skye during October half-term – and tickets have officially gone on sale.

The dynamic duo will be taking a break from Adventure Bay on October 24,25 and 26. The Sessions will run at intervals on each day and Chase, the police pup and Skye, the air rescue pup join zoo guests on the back lawn of Marwell Hall.

The visits will follow the launch of “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”, which releases in the UK on October 13.

Marwell Zoo is hosting story time with characters from PAW Patrol.
Marwell Zoo is hosting story time with characters from PAW Patrol.
PAW Patrol is a popular children’s TV show and movie franchise which follows the adventures of a boy called Ryder and his brave pack of rescue dogs.

From rescuing sea turtles to jungle adventures and dinosaur missions, these plucky pups work together to overcome the odds and defeat Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger and the Kitten Catastrophe Crew.

The team are expecting these days to be particularly busy so all guests must pre-book a daytime zoo admission ticket.

Members must also pre-book their free ticket online ahead of their visit and all free carers and under three tickets must also be pre-booked.

The zoo will be unable to allow anyone entry who has not pre-booked on the website.

All other ticket types such as complimentary and third-party tickets will not be valid for PAW Patrol event days.

Marwell Zoo covers 140 acres with hundreds of exotic and endangered animals. For more information about tickets, click here.

