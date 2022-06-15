Set to take place from June 21 to 23, the event will have a combination of undercover exhibition space, open air demonstrations and floating displays.

More than 7,000 people are expected to take part in the Southampton based event, with attendees able to see the latest innovations and launches.

There is the opportunity to view afloat on the Seawork pontoon a number of innovative new vessels with the design focus on efficiency and reducing costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Europes largest commercial marine exhibition returns for the first time in three years.

A number of Portsmouth and Havant based businesses are set to take part, including Southern Ropes, MB Air Systems, Walcon Marine Ltd, Lalizas UK, PSP Worldwide Logistics, UK Docks Marine Services, Furuno UK, GRP Solutions Ltd, Keel Marine Ltd F101, Navitron Systems Ltd, C A Clase UK Ltd, IMES International, YDSA & ABYA, Hythe Marine Services, and IIMS & MSA.

Marine Civils is co-located with Seawork and is preceded by the specialist sector event on high-speed operations, [email protected] on Monday, June 20, in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

On the pontoons, HO-Co's new crew transfer vessel (CTV) will be demonstrating the novel technology onboard, diesel-electric operation, low fuel consumption Dynamic Positioning System-mode and new Human Machine Interface.

Seawork exhibitor Diverse Marine working with BAR Technologies and SEACAT Services will be showing the ground-breaking BARTech30, a 30-metre crew transfer vessel for taking technicians to work on wind turbines.

In the latest in a series of conferences on the road to net-zero, the Commercial Marine Network ‘Get set for Workboat 2050’ will look at the topic ‘Hydrogen & Clean Growth opportunities - Is there a place for hydrogen in the decarbonisation roadmap for the workboat sector?’.

There are also two other half day conferences highlighting the practical application of ‘Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs); USVs’ Growing Role in the Commercial Marine Market’ and ‘Hybrid and Electric Propulsion – Real world implementation of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Solutions’.