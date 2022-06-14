Delivered Social first launched in Guildford in 2016 and has grown over the last six years, working with around 200 clients and employing a team of 15 people.

Managing director, Jonathan Bird, wanted to launch a new arm of the business in Portsmouth after its success in Guildford, to offer something new and innovative to businesses and organisations in the city.

Regional director Terence Carvalho with Nicole Louise Geddes from Manic Stage Productions and operations director Natalie Clarke at Delivered Social’s Social Clinics at the Queen’s Hotel Portsmouth. Pic supplied

It will offer traditional marketing services such as social media marketing, website building and SEO, as well as app building and video production.

It is being headed up by former hospitality leader, Terence Carvalho, who will be the regional director of the Portsmouth arm.

The firm soft launched in the city with a series of free social media clinics, which were held across two days at the Queens Hotel in Southsea.

Jonathan said: ‘Our social clinics were a huge success in Portsmouth, as they are in Guildford and we will be continuing them as we move into the city properly in the coming months.

‘We essentially pick apart businesses’ online presence and help them to make it better, without pitching our services – just purely to help for free.

The firm will offer free marketing services for any charity within the Portsmouth area, up to the value of £3,000, to help them spread the word about the good things they are doing.