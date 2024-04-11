Portsmouth company Citrus Service Group moves into City Buildings Enterprise Centre in Commercial Road
Citrus Service Group, the first business to take premises in Portsmouth City Council's new enterprise centre, has moved in. City Buildings Enterprise Centre is located in Commercial Road on the former Job Centre and Playland sites. It has space for 14 new offices and co-working space.
Liam Hibberd, operations director for Citrus services said: "We are thrilled to be the first company to move into the City Buildings Enterprise Centre. This location, in the heart of Commercial Road, offers not just a strategic advantage but also a vibrant community for our team. Being part of this innovative space allows us to not only expand our operations efficiently but also to collaborate and grow alongside other emerging businesses. The facilities and support available here are exceptional, and we believe it will play a significant role in our growth and success."
Citrus services began life as a small security company offering manned security services. The business grew and took offices at Victory Business Centre, one of the council's Enterprise Centres. The company grew via acquisition buying several cleaning companies, other security firms and in 2020 they acquired Portsmouth's longest running IT Service company. Citrus now employs 314 staff across the UK and had outgrown its unit at Victory Business Centre in Fratton.
The council started refurbishment work to create a new enterprise centre in June 2023. Portsmouth Enterprise Centres supports small companies by providing lower rents designed to support start-ups and small businesses to grow.
A council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome Citrus services to our new enterprise centre and support their growth. City Buildings Enterprise Centre is an exciting opportunity for Portsmouth’s city centre. There is a real need for premises and to be located centrally close to all transport links. We offer favourable terms designed to support start-ups and small to medium sized business and welcome businesses from a variety of sectors, from film companies to surveyors to mechanics."
City Buildings Enterprise Centre is part of the council’s wider city centre regeneration programme to create a more vibrant, welcoming, and greener city centre whilst supporting the local economy. The idea is to create communities of entrepreneurs and start-up firms, to support them and create new opportunities for the area.
