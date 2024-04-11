Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Citrus Service Group, the first business to take premises in Portsmouth City Council's new enterprise centre, has moved in. City Buildings Enterprise Centre is located in Commercial Road on the former Job Centre and Playland sites. It has space for 14 new offices and co-working space.

Citrus staff move in to the Enterprise Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Hibberd, operations director for Citrus services said: "We are thrilled to be the first company to move into the City Buildings Enterprise Centre. This location, in the heart of Commercial Road, offers not just a strategic advantage but also a vibrant community for our team. Being part of this innovative space allows us to not only expand our operations efficiently but also to collaborate and grow alongside other emerging businesses. The facilities and support available here are exceptional, and we believe it will play a significant role in our growth and success."

Read More Footage shows Portsmouth's Commercial Road looking refreshed as Future High Streets project is completed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citrus services began life as a small security company offering manned security services. The business grew and took offices at Victory Business Centre, one of the council's Enterprise Centres. The company grew via acquisition buying several cleaning companies, other security firms and in 2020 they acquired Portsmouth's longest running IT Service company. Citrus now employs 314 staff across the UK and had outgrown its unit at Victory Business Centre in Fratton.

The new Citrus offices.

The council started refurbishment work to create a new enterprise centre in June 2023. Portsmouth Enterprise Centres supports small companies by providing lower rents designed to support start-ups and small businesses to grow.

Citrus directors Daniel O'Brien and Liam Hibberd.

A council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome Citrus services to our new enterprise centre and support their growth. City Buildings Enterprise Centre is an exciting opportunity for Portsmouth’s city centre. There is a real need for premises and to be located centrally close to all transport links. We offer favourable terms designed to support start-ups and small to medium sized business and welcome businesses from a variety of sectors, from film companies to surveyors to mechanics."