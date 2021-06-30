Portsmouth-based Startup Disruptors helps people grow their businesses, and was set up to offer something different to people who come from lots of different backgrounds.

Founder Becky Lodge, who has ADHD launched Startup Disruptors as she found that a lot of support wasn’t helpful for neurodiverse people.

Becky Lodge, founder of Startup Disruptors with her book and company mascot, Den the Dragon

She said: ‘I visited a lot of events and did a lot of networking myself but found that a lot of the groups I attended were aimed towards the very wealthy and the “old boys’ club” – not great for a woman with ADHD.

‘So, I decided to do something about it and my initial goal was to help people who faced similar barriers to me.

‘It is a community that is dedicated to the success of helping people with ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and more, who have had successful corporate lives and careers and now want to take the leap and break into self-employment.’

Startup Disruptors offers professional support and advice to new business owners, including signposting to resources, business coaching and access to funding information and more.

Becky says that the feedback from members has made it all worthwhile.

The entrepreneur said: ‘We have so many success stories from our members, who have said they have finally found somewhere in the business world that they feel they fit in.

‘There isn’t a lot out there for people from different walks of life when it comes to business, so to hear feedback like that and to know that my goal is being fulfilled is a great feeling.

‘We are the heroes and success stories of succeeding against the odds in both society and professionally.

‘We have had to work ten times as hard as others to even just be acknowledged, but when it comes to our “gifts” we are geniuses.

‘We just need a little push in the right areas and a community to lean on – that’s what Startup Disruptors is all about and that’s why I started it.’

