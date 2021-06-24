The co-owner of Hardysalon in Southsea has said her business has already been positively affected by the changes.

Rachel Hardy who runs the salon with her business partner Yasmin Leigh, said that with weddings being given the green light to go ahead despite further delays in restrictions easing, the team has seen an increase in bookings.

Rachel Hardy and Yasmin Leigh, co-owners of Hardysalon in Portsmouth

She said: ‘We’ve had lots of enquiries and bookings for brides who are now able to plan their weddings, which is great for both them and us.

‘Lots of brides are feeling more relaxed now knowing that their weddings are still able to go ahead, despite the delay.

‘Some had put off booking in for their beauty treatments just in case, to avoid having to cancel, but they’re now booking in knowing that their big day is still going to happen.

‘Although they’ve been delayed slightly, proms and graduations are also going ahead this year, once restrictions ease in July, which means a lot of girls coming to get their hair done for that.’

She also found that the restrictions that have already eased have also had a positive effect, including the reopening of indoor dining.

She said: ‘It’s interesting because it isn’t just the events that are benefiting from restrictions easing, but it’s having a positive domino effect on other industries like ours.

‘People have been staying at home for months, so a lot of them are keen to go and book events, and they want to make an effort and treat themselves – and rightly so.’

Bouffant Inc, Portsmouth hair salon, Hardysalon’s lower ground ‘alter ego'

The salon is split into two sections over two floors, both with contrasting styles – the ground floor, Hardysalon, being the traditional salon and the basement, Bouffant Inc, being a stylish, urban pamper studio.

Rachel added: ‘We’ve seen lots of girls coming into Bouffant Inc with their friends, even just for nights out, getting a blow dry, having a glass of prosecco and enjoying a different kind of salon experience.

‘We call it our “urban underground” because it’s like the salon’s alter ego and it’s a whole experience, but it works best when people have a reason to use it.’

