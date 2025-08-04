Portsmouth entrepreneurs launch new multi-million pound national group with bold AI plans

Local entrepreneurs Carl Hewitt and Reece Matthews, 27, have announced the launch of the Hewitt Matthews Group (HMG), a new national digital agency group, following their acquisition of long-established Sheffield agency Quba.

The pair, who both grew up in Portsmouth and launched Hewitt Matthews as teenagers back in 2016 whilst at Portsmouth College, have grown their business into one of the region’s standout digital success stories. Starting out by designing and marketing local business websites, they now oversee a multi-million pound agency group serving national and international brands.

The acquisition of Quba, a Sheffield agency known for enterprise technology and building complex digital systems for the likes of Birmingham and London Luton Airports, NHS and major automotive clients, marks the creation of HMG. It combines over 35 years of reputation, a 30+ strong team, and an impressive client portfolio that includes BOXPARK, Carnival UK, T.C. Harrison Ford, Avanti Gas and the University of London.

The move is part of a larger strategy to challenge the outdated agency model and build a group that brings enterprise technology, digital marketing, and applied AI - offering clients better speed, intelligence, and impact, all from one agency.

From left, Reece Matthews, Carl Hewitt and Jonny Tooze, of Hewitt Matthews Group

Carl Hewitt, Group CEO of HMG comments: “Reece and I have always been proud of our Portsmouth roots, this is where it all started for us. To now be launching a national agency group from here, taking the next big step with amazing partners like Quba, is something we’re hugely excited about.

I believe that the fundamental value of agencies has never changed, it’s the positioning & delivery that must constantly evolve.

That’s why we’re building something specifically designed for the reality of where digital is headed. Not only are we bringing more capabilities together under one roof, but we’re using applied-AI in new ways for better efficiency, fewer points of failure and far greater speed.”

The AI led vision

HMG is already working on proprietary AI tech that securely draws on client strategy, customer data, market trends and competitor signals in a private, encrypted environment. The goal is to surface new growth opportunities and power quicker decision-making, something the group believes will become essential in tomorrow’s digital landscape.

The group will be led by Carl Hewitt and Reece Matthews who launched the original Hewitt Matthews agency aged 17 in 2016, evolving their services to focus on search optimisation, design, hosting and support with a team of experts in the field.

Joining them in the Group leadership team is Jonny Tooze, founder of LAB Group. Jonny brings over 25 years of leadership experience, scaling agencies to £10m+ revenue and working with some of the world’s biggest brands including Nike, Sony, Superdry and many more.

Tooze comments on the launch of HMG: “The agency model is changing rapidly. Agencies need to add value using the latest technologies and data, feed this into big ideas, and ensure ultra-efficient execution. Our job is now about bringing real-time context into client strategy - using AI and smart workflows to help make better decisions, faster. Quba gives us the enterprise backbone to do that at scale.”

Why Quba?

Built by Matthew Williams and Matt Jones, Quba has spent 25 years delivering technically complex digital projects for airports, automotive brands and public sector organisations which millions rely on. With roots in Sheffield their reputation for stability, smart engineering and long-term client relationships makes them the ideal cultural and strategic fit.

This acquisition is about combining outstanding technical delivery with revenue-driving marketing execution, and then adding a layer of AI intelligence to connect the dots and multiply results.

“We’re not here to change what already makes Quba great. We’re here to elevate and scale it together,” said Reece Matthews. “For 25 years, they’ve built some of the most impressive digital systems, quietly in the background. Now, we’re bringing that technical brilliance to the forefront and pairing it with strategic thinking, user experience, and performance marketing to drive even greater impact.”

Matthew Williams from Quba said “Quba has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and support services for our clients. Some of our blue-chip clients have been with us for over 18 years. The acquisition by HMG is the perfect evolution for the business, providing an expanded set of digital services and a layer of marketing expertise that perfectly complements our technical foundations.”

North Meets South - And Beyond

HMG will continue to operate from both Portsmouth and Sheffield, intentionally stepping away from the typical London-centric agency mould, but with global growth plans. With further acquisitions already being scoped including specialist influencer and data-led agencies, HMG has taken the first major step on an ambitious growth journey over the next 5 years.