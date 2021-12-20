Portsmouth estate agency takes home 15 awards at ceremony adding to its existing portfolio

The team at Bernards Estate Agents

Bernards Estate Agents took home 15 awards at the allAgents 2021 Customer Experience Awards.

The team attended a gala-style evening at the Queen’s Hotel in Leeds on November 12 and won gold in 11 of the categories, silver in two and bronze in one.

The winners are decided by the reviews and testimonials that are left by the businesses’ clients on the allAgents website, which is an independent review platform specifically for estate agencies.

Bernards won the awards for the reviews it received in 15 of the areas in which it operates throughout 2021, which meant it had happy buyers and renters from across the city and beyond.

The company’s director, Daniel Byrne said: ‘It has been a challenging year for many people, and it has had its challenges for us as a company, so it’s nice to be recognised for the work that our hardworking team have been doing.

‘The wins mean even more knowing that they were based on client reviews, as ultimately it proves to us that our hard work has paid off and we’re making clients happy, which is the driving force and at the core of all we do.

‘Hopefully the winning streak will continue into 2022 and the team and I can’t wait to see what more the new year will bring.’

The firm also bagged another award previously in the year, taking home Best Estate Agent Guide Gold for sales and lettings at the EA Masters awards at Evolution London, Battersea Park.

Dan was also recognised for his charity support at the Portsmouth charity Friends Fighting Cancer’s awards ceremony, receiving the Special Contribution Award at the ceremony at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth on Saturday, November 27.

It currently has offices in Waterlooville, Southsea, North End and Southsea and central Portsmouth.

Another two branches are set to open next year, with one in Drayton opening early in the year and another in Fareham following shortly after.