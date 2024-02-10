Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research conducted by eXp UK has compared the number of estate agencies operating in 25 cities across the UK with the current number of homes for sale in each city, including those sold subject to contract. The results have revealed that Portsmouth has an average of 18.1 properties listed per branch.

At the time the data was collected there were 2,240 properties listed for sale (including SSTC) amongst 124 estate agent branches in Portsmouth. Only Liverpool had a higher average as they topped the list with 18.9. It shows that while in some areas the property market is quiet, in Portsmouth there are plenty of people looking to move.

A report has revealed that Portsmouth is one of the busiest cities in the UK for estate agents.

Head of eXp UK, Adam Day, said: “With the market starting to pick up towards the back end of last year, it’s been a perhaps surprisingly busy start to 2024 for many estate agents. Growing stability has tempted both buyers and sellers back to the fold and many agents are finding that the initial task of building their property portfolios isn’t as hard as previous months, it’s the sales progression that is keeping them busy.

"Of course, the diverse nature of the UK property market means that while some agents are hard at work with sales progression, others haven’t quite seen the same resurgence in for sale stock levels just yet.