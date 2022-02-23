Portsmouth estate agents Bernards rewards team’s hard work with awards ceremony

Bernards Estate Agents held an in-house awards ceremony to reward its staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

Managing director Daniel Byrne dished out 11 awards to seven deserving recipients.

There were five categories, including Top Listing Agent for 2021 and Top Lettings Negotiator for 2021 at the black-tie event, which was held at the newly opened Mansion at Coldeast in Sarisbury Green.

Bernards holds the awards yearly to thank its staff and show special recognition for outstanding performance.

Daniel said: ‘The team have worked so hard, especially at times when the industry has been faced with massive uncertainty. They’ve put a lot into the business and the growth over the last 18 months is a testament to that.

‘Holding the awards really gave the team motivation and hopefully made them aware of how valued they are within the company. We’ve got some real shining stars at Bernards and I’m grateful to have been able to reward them in this way.’

The Bernards Estate Agents team at their award ceremony

Claudia, who won Top Sales Agent Overall Multi-Disciplined for 2021, as well as Top Sales Units for 2021, said: ‘It was amazing to win not only one but two awards, especially after the industry was hit hard during the pandemic.

‘It’s really rewarding to work for a company that genuinely cares for their staff and puts the team at the forefront of what they do.’

Daniel said: ‘Claudia has been fantastic since joining Bernards during Lockdown 1. She comes to work every day with a smile on her face and has an infectious can-do attitude. We are lucky to have such a shining star here at Bernards, and with our in-house trainer Natalie we know we have the platform for Claudia’s career to go from strength to strength.’

Bernards, which currently has long-standing branches in Portsmouth, North End and Waterlooville, is currently expanding, opening more branches over the coming months.

Managing director Daniel Byrne with award winner Claudia Richards

Daniel said: ‘We’ve got our sights set on growth and expansions over the next 12 months and without the team’s dedication and drive, this wouldn’t be possible. Hopefully 2022 will be a bright year for us as the property industry continues to rise.’

