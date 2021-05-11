Chinneck Shaw, an independent estate agency based in Milton Road, was established in 1883 and has built a reputation in the sales and lettings market.

Director Neil Shaw said the rebrand seeks to capture the essence of living in a waterfront city inspired by Portsmouth’s nautical heritage.

He said: ‘We have been looking at how we present our company for sometime and like everyone else, our view of living in Portsmouth was affected by the lockdown.

‘We were influenced by the clear blue seas that were captured in images of Southsea during the first lockdown and the importance of being able to walk by the shore.

‘Websites have taken on an even greater significance during the pandemic as they quite literally became the shopfront for countless businesses. That was true for ourselves and we wanted to be able to showcase the technology we have been using during the lockdowns to market properties.’

The new look website includes 360 degree tours of properties and the full marketing experience for both properties for sale and to let.

Neil said: ‘Even with restrictions eased, websites will continue to be the first means by which people will look at properties so we needed to make our site the first port of call for home-hunters in Portsmouth.'

Eagle-eyed naval enthusiasts are sure to spot the use of nautical flags to convey messaging as part of the re-brand.

In the coming months, the team will be using their artwork to share hidden messages as part of a fun social media campaign.

Neil said: ‘It all comes down to communication and the flags were an important way for the Royal Navy to send messages.

‘There’s nothing twee about our new design - we have abstracted the flags and plan to use them in a fun way.’

Chinneck Shaw is also rising to the green challenge by addressing their carbon footprint. It is working with Carbon Footprint Ltd to analyse its carbon footprint, with the aim of offsetting and reducing the impact the business has on the environment.

Neil said his team had been particularly impressed by the work of The Package Free Larder in Elm Grove, Southsea’s first package free shop.

The Chinneck Shaw team has come up with a whole range of ideas including removing single use plastics and making sure any printed items are fully recyclable.

