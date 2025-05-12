Portsmouth expert welcomes national spotlight on hoarding crisis and calls for urgent local action and funding

As this week marks National Hoarding Awareness week, Brigitte Hoare, founder of Red Squirrel OT CIC, a confidential, occupational therapy person-led service based in Hampshire, has welcomed the growing national attention on hoarding disorder, following recent reports in the national press and BBC Radio stations.

Described as a “mental health emergency” by experts and MPs, hoarding is increasingly being recognised as a widespread and urgent issue. It is estimated that 10,500 people in Portsmouth alone present with hoarding behaviours.

“This national recognition is a breakthrough,” said Brigitte. “Hoarding is not laziness or disorganisation, it’s often a self-soothing behaviour linked to trauma, bereavement, or neurodivergence. For too long, people have suffered in silence behind closed doors.”

Brigitte, a qualified occupational therapist, who has worked in mental health for over 15 years, founded Red Squirrel after witnessing first-hand the devastating effects of hoarding and the lack of specialised support available. “I started Red Squirrel, to offer help for people who hoardafter encountering people in critical hoarding situations, personally and professionally. Many were living with a high risk of harm to themselves, including fire risks, social isolation, eviction threats; and there was nowhere to refer them for therapeutic, compassionate help.”

Red Squirrel OT CIC offers discreet, holistic support, including one-to-one therapy, decluttering assistance, workshops providing practical tools for change, and peer-led support groups. Red Squirrel also offers education to health and social care professionals. Referrals can be made directly to Brigitte or through professional services like GPs, social services and housing officers.

Hoarding disorder, recognised by the World Health Organization in 2018, affects an estimated 2–5% of the UK population but experts believe the true number is much higher, particularly following the isolation of the Covid pandemic.

“There is growing recognition that hoarding is a community issue, not just an individual one,” said Brigitte. “But right now, funding for local support is patchy or non-existent. We desperately need joined-up thinking between the NHS, councils, and the government. Without a national strategy and secure local funding, people are often unable to gain appropriate support.”

Drawing inspiration from Birmingham’s Clouds End CIC, currently being highlighted by the BBC for their city-wide support model, Brigitte believes Portsmouth has an opportunity to become a leader in tackling this hidden crisis.

Brigitte Hoare, founder of Red Squirrel OT CIC.

“In most cases I’m brought in at the crisis point, when a tenancy is at risk or there is a high risk of harm. But with the right funding and awareness, we could intervene far earlier and help people reclaim their lives before they reach breaking point.”

Brigitte added “The weekly support group that I run at the Havelock Community Centre, made possible through funding from Portsmouth HIVE Hub and Asda in Fratton exemplifies the proactive measures that should be taken. Continuous guaranteed funding is essential to support individuals in our community who are affected by this mental health condition.”

Brigitte is now calling on local authorities and the NHS Integrated Care Board to ring-fence funding for specialist hoarding support in Hampshire. She is also urging the public and professionals to seek help if they or someone they know is struggling.

“Hoarding is not about ‘stuff’ it’s about people. It’s about their stories, their pain, and their need to feel safe. With the right approach, recovery is possible.”

From Monday May 12th marks National Hoarding Awareness week, during this time Brigitte will be supporting awareness with ‘opening the door’ social media campaign, sharing the voice of her service users. To find out more about Red Squirrel or to make a referral, visit www.help4hoarding.co.uk or email [email protected]