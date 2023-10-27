Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are continuing their successful partnership with Hughes & Salvidge, the club’s demolition partner which also sponsor match previews. Alongside their metal recycling company H&S Metals, the firm have their head offices based in the city.

Together they offer the complete solution – demolish, crush, recycle. They work in partnership to ensure maximum recycling rates are achieved to benefit the environment and provide significant cost savings for their clients.

Pompey are delighted to announce that Hughes & Salvidge have extended their partnership with the club. Pic: PFC

Nicola Wallace, business development manager for Hughes & Salvidge, said: “Hughes & Salvidge are delighted to continue our support for Portsmouth Football Club. As a local company, embedded in the community for nearly 60 years, we know how important and special it is to support – and be supported by – our city.

“We’re excited about this season, with the developments both on and off the pitch for PFC, and are proud to sponsor this historic club.”

Pompey director of sales Mark Judges said: “It is fantastic to extend and expand our partnership with Hughes & Salvidge. They have been a sponsor of the club for numerous years and many of their staff and clients are avid Pompey supporters.