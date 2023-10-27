News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Portsmouth FC delighted to announce “fantastic” partnership extension to build on success

Portsmouth FC is delighted to announce a “fantastic” partnership extension with a local firm.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pompey are continuing their successful partnership with Hughes & Salvidge, the club’s demolition partner which also sponsor match previews. Alongside their metal recycling company H&S Metals, the firm have their head offices based in the city.

READ NOW: Man arrested

Together they offer the complete solution – demolish, crush, recycle. They work in partnership to ensure maximum recycling rates are achieved to benefit the environment and provide significant cost savings for their clients.

Pompey are delighted to announce that Hughes & Salvidge have extended their partnership with the club. Pic: PFCPompey are delighted to announce that Hughes & Salvidge have extended their partnership with the club. Pic: PFC
Pompey are delighted to announce that Hughes & Salvidge have extended their partnership with the club. Pic: PFC
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicola Wallace, business development manager for Hughes & Salvidge, said: “Hughes & Salvidge are delighted to continue our support for Portsmouth Football Club. As a local company, embedded in the community for nearly 60 years, we know how important and special it is to support – and be supported by – our city.

“We’re excited about this season, with the developments both on and off the pitch for PFC, and are proud to sponsor this historic club.”

Pompey director of sales Mark Judges said: “It is fantastic to extend and expand our partnership with Hughes & Salvidge. They have been a sponsor of the club for numerous years and many of their staff and clients are avid Pompey supporters.

“They are embedded within our community and their market-leading services are seen nationally and internationally. We are excited to continue to work with them to and share their success alongside our own – both on and off the field.”

Related topics:Pompey