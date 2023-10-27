Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers set up a walk-through metal detector at Gosport Ferry Terminal on Thursday, October 26, and, though no weapons were found, suspicions were aroused when one member of the public refused to step through the arch – and instead ran back to the ferry.

NOW READ: Police officers set up knife arch at Gosport

In a social media post, a force spokesperson said: “The op was cut a little short as officers dealt with a man who, upon seeing the arch, decided he needed to run back onto the ferry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The knife arch was set up at Gosport Ferry terminal on Thursday, October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was stopped by officers who subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, £4,500 in cash and some mobile phones.

"The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and he remains in custody at this time.

"Aside from this individual, all 120 other people who exited the ferry used the archway, and none were found to be carrying weapons.

NOW READ: Stagecoach launches investigation after vehicle destroys bus shelter

"The archway is voluntary but of course if people refuse or police observe certain behaviours that arouse suspicion then this may form grounds for further search – as was the case with the gentleman above and as a result some drugs have now been removed from the streets.”