Police arrest man who ran away from "knife arch" at Gosport Ferry Terminal and seize drugs, cash and mobile phones
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers set up a walk-through metal detector at Gosport Ferry Terminal on Thursday, October 26, and, though no weapons were found, suspicions were aroused when one member of the public refused to step through the arch – and instead ran back to the ferry.
In a social media post, a force spokesperson said: “The op was cut a little short as officers dealt with a man who, upon seeing the arch, decided he needed to run back onto the ferry.
"He was stopped by officers who subsequently seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, £4,500 in cash and some mobile phones.
"The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and he remains in custody at this time.
"Aside from this individual, all 120 other people who exited the ferry used the archway, and none were found to be carrying weapons.
"The archway is voluntary but of course if people refuse or police observe certain behaviours that arouse suspicion then this may form grounds for further search – as was the case with the gentleman above and as a result some drugs have now been removed from the streets.”
A police spokesperson said that local people can expect to see similar operations carried out in the future as part of a continuing effort agaignst knife crime.