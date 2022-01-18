Musemio was created three years ago by Olga Kravchenko, 27, from Southsea.

Olga wanted to create something that would help parents to get their children excited about learning. Realising that many museums aren’t aimed at children, she wanted to make the content of museums accessible and enjoyable for all.

The platform is delivered through a mobile app which, when accompanied by a cardboard headset, teleports users to a range of worlds where they complete missions and challenges whilst learning. Musemio can also be played on tablets without using a VR headset.

Some of the worlds include Ancient Egypt, a computer science universe and meeting dinosaurs during the Cretaceous Period, where children are fully immersed into the different time periods.

The company has even collaborated with author and NYU professor Maha Aziz on a VR/AR comic book called ‘The Global Kid’ which discusses basic political problems, and with Crisis UK to deliver a child-friendly experience about homelessness.

Olga said it was a dream to create the platform, and that it is important when developing the worlds that she works with children as well as cultural organisations, to make it as fun as possible.

Olga Kravchenko, founder of Musemio. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘The way we build the experiences, we call it child-led. When we start designing the game we run workshops and we run with their imaginations, we try to make everything possible and never say no to an idea.’

‘It’s incredible to see the kids smiling and seeing them want to make a difference, after we had the homelessness experience the biggest feedback we received was the children wanting to know what they could do to help. We never want to make them feel like it’s their responsibility but it’s great they wanted to do their bit.’

Musemio has already gained recognition with Olga featuring on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021, being awarded a grant from Innovate UK, and most recently being selected as a regional winner of the Tech Nation ‘Rising Stars’ category for the South East.

Olga said it’s great to be recognised for her team’s work and that Tech Nation has provided great support for small businesses.

Musemio is working with the London Transport Museum for a new experience launching this week, and Olga said she would love to collaborate with the Mary Rose Museum to bring the history of Portsmouth to the global platform.To find out more, visit musemio.com.