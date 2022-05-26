Portsmouth firm rallies together in support of dancers competing in the Dance World Cup UK

Clothes designer and manufacturer Designs Alike, in North End, is ‘proud’ to be supplying kit for various dance schools in Portsmouth entering into the Dance World Cup UK – the largest mixed genre dance competition for dancers aged four to 25, in the world.

On their seventh year of supporting the global contest the firm are preparing their designs due to be showcased at the DWC UK in San Sebastian in Spain, from June 24 to July 2.

Portsmouth competitors showcase the 2022 DWC UK kit made by North End firm Design's Alike.

Local schools such as Timestep Academy Of Dance, based in Cosham, will be competing and are ‘champing at the bit’ to receive their new kit form the company.

Director of Designs Alike, Beverly Mapes, began manufacturing clothing 35 years ago and now supplies dance schools and sports teams across the country.

She said: ‘The Dance World Cup is definitely the one I’m most proud of!

‘Timestep were one of our early customers. We’ve been making their dance kit for probably about 20years and we’ve been based here in London Road for over 25 years.’

Beverly, from Fareham, works with the Dance World Cup UK team manager to curate the kits each year.

‘I got involved seven years ago when I approached the team manager, it just so happened that my husband died that year, she had been widowed a few years before and we’ve become friends,’ said Beverly.

The company designs unique kits each year for the competitors – the first ever year being specially manufactured tracksuits followed by a different design each year since.

‘It’s really important that nothing goes wrong, I would feel terrible if a young dancer didn’t get their kit in time for the event,’ said Beverly.

The North End designer has also just picked up the contract to do Team Gibraltar, Team Guernsey and Team Iceland for the DWC UK.

Over 6,000 dancers aged four to 25 years compete from 54 countries across the world and Beverly says they are all looking forward to representing Team England.