From April 2 to May 21, 27-year-old Harley Salter not only completed 50 challenges in 50 consecutive days to raise money and awareness for the Huntington's Disease Association, he also broke his fourth official Guinness World Record.

Harley, from Port Solent, suffers with multiple disabilities including autism, Tourette’s, OCD, as well as having a prosthetic leg, making some his mission all the challenging.

Choosing to support this particular charity after losing a family member to Huntington’s Disease (HD), Harley and his family say it is a seriously underrepresented condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harley with Eve Payler, Specialist Huntington's Disease advisor for Hampshire, Berkshire and IOW who accompanied Harley on his final challenge, a 5K walk.

Harley’s mum, Vanessa Salter, supported him through his daily missions and shared frequent updates on his Instagram @harleysalter.

She said: ‘The challenge was very much focused on raising awareness more than the fundraising, simply because HD is so unspoken of.

‘Every single day had a different theme. Two challenge options linked to the day’s theme were presented to Harley and he tossed a 50p coin to decide what challenge would be accomplished that day.’

Harley during his 50 challenges in 50 days.

Harley chose to do this to signify the families affected by the incurable disease who have to face a ‘genetic toss of a coin’ or 50/50 risk of having the faulty HD gene, if it’s present in a family member.

On May 18, as part of his daily challenge, Harley was part of a live online record-breaking attempt and became one of 5,362 mass participants to be a confirmed Official Guinness World Record breaker for The Most Number of Viewers of a Rolling Numbers Livestream.

This gives him his fourth official Guinness World Record, including a previous record won while running the Great South Run in 2019, also fundraising for the Huntington's Disease Association.

Described as ‘the man that can’ by friends and family, upon finishing his final challenge on the 50th day Harley said: ‘I am exhausted after doing my 50 challenges.’

Vanessa added: ‘Given the daily challenges he faces anyway because of his multiple disabilities, which are intense and affect every single day, to have done what he did over a sustained period of 50 days, is absolutely incredible.’